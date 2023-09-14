Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many migrants wait hours after a heart attack to seek help. Here's what needs to change

By Hannah Wechkunanukul, Associate Professor in Public Health, Torrens University Australia
Philip Dalinjong, Lecturer and Researcher in Public Health, Torrens University Australia
Your chest tightens, like an elephant is sitting on it. Pain streaks down your arm and you break out in a cold sweat. You feel light-headed and you’re pretty sure you’re having a heart attack. So when…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How climate change is affecting farmers in Tobago
~ South Africa's court system has been abused by powerful people: five ways to stop it
~ Hunter Biden is the latest presidential child to stain a White House reputation − but others have shined it up
~ How climate assemblies can help Canada tackle the climate crisis
~ Navigating the complexities of caregiving for dementia in South Asian communities
~ Seaweed is taking over coral reefs. But there's a gardening solution – sea-weeding
~ With the popularity of One Piece, has Netflix hit the winning formula for live-action anime adaptations?
~ 'It is impossible for me to be unpaid': 3 ways to fix student work placements
~ Friday essay: homesick for ourselves – the hidden grief of ageing
~ Are we about to see a rare green comet light up the sky? An expert on what to expect from Nishimura
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter