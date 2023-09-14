Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Are we about to see a rare green comet light up the sky? An expert on what to expect from Nishimura

By Jonti Horner, Professor (Astrophysics), University of Southern Queensland
Of all the objects in the Solar System, perhaps the most spectacular are the great comets that occasionally grace our skies. If you’ve been on social media in the past few days, you’ve probably seen articles proclaiming we have such a comet in our skies right now: C/2023 P1 (Nishimura).

As I write this, comet Nishimura is swinging past on its first visit in more than 400 years. Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura discovered the comet on August 12. Soon after, pre-discovery images of the comet dating back to January were found, allowing astronomers to determine its path.

They…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
