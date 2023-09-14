Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Proud Boys on trial: does remorse in court signal a change for this far right group? A psychologist reviews the research

By Geoff Beattie, Professor of Psychology, Edge Hill University
Experts say remorse can serve as a catalyst for change, forcing us to confront our feelings of guilt and regret.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As climate change warms rivers, they are running out of breath – and so could the plants and animals they harbor
~ Climate change is set to make our holidays look very different – here's how
~ Asymetrical bridges, timber towers and a repurposed gas platform: awards hail 2023's best structures
~ The cross-Africa dance company bringing new life to Pina Bausch's Rite of Spring
~ Mounjaro: type 2 diabetes drug more effective than Ozempic to launch in the UK — here’s what you need to know
~ Christmas shopping starts earlier every year – here's why, and how to shop smart
~ Should you send your child to an academy or a council-run school? Why Ofsted results don't mean much
~ Fashion industry's environmental impact is largely unknown – here's why
~ Ukraine war: US and allies may supply longer-range missiles – how this would change the conflict
~ Ukraine recap: Kim Jong-un visits Putin for arms-for-tech talks while Kyiv urges west for longer-range missiles to aid counteroffensive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter