The cross-Africa dance company bringing new life to Pina Bausch's Rite of Spring

By Lucy Weir, Chancellor's Fellow in History of Art, The University of Edinburgh
At its premiere in 1913, Igor Stravinsky and Vaslav Nijinsky’s Rite of Spring shocked audiences and divided critics. The ballet centred around a straightforward yet brutal narrative – a community selects a sacrificial victim, a virgin who will be martyred to their fertility god to secure a good harvest. The plot, however, was not what scandalised Parisian theatregoers.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
