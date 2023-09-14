Mounjaro: type 2 diabetes drug more effective than Ozempic to launch in the UK — here’s what you need to know
By Duane Mellor, Lead for Evidence-Based Medicine and Nutrition, Aston Medical School, Aston University
Craig Russell, Lecturer, Aston University
Srikanth Bellary, Clinical Associate Professor, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Aston University
A new drug to treat type 2 diabetes has been approved for use) in the UK. Tirzepatide (sold under the brand name Mounjaro) could be available for prescription by early 2024 – subject to availability.
Mounjaro is an injectable treatment that helps the body to both control blood glucose (sugars) after meals and regulate appetite. Research into the drug has shown it’s more…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 14, 2023