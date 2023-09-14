Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Christmas shopping starts earlier every year – here's why, and how to shop smart

By Eleonora Pantano, Associate Professor (Reader) in Retail and Marketing Technology, University of Bristol
Schools have only just gone back and, in many parts of the UK, warm temperatures are still on the forecast. Yet British retailers are already looking ahead to Christmas, previewing products and launching advent calendars and seasonal drinks.

Argos has already opened its online storefront for Christmas gifts. Waitrose beat other retailers, offering a preview of Christmas food (from the traditional mince pies to the new “cinnamon bunettone”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As climate change warms rivers, they are running out of breath – and so could the plants and animals they harbor
~ Proud Boys on trial: does remorse in court signal a change for this far right group? A psychologist reviews the research
~ Climate change is set to make our holidays look very different – here's how
~ Asymetrical bridges, timber towers and a repurposed gas platform: awards hail 2023's best structures
~ The cross-Africa dance company bringing new life to Pina Bausch's Rite of Spring
~ Mounjaro: type 2 diabetes drug more effective than Ozempic to launch in the UK — here’s what you need to know
~ Should you send your child to an academy or a council-run school? Why Ofsted results don't mean much
~ Fashion industry's environmental impact is largely unknown – here's why
~ Ukraine war: US and allies may supply longer-range missiles – how this would change the conflict
~ Ukraine recap: Kim Jong-un visits Putin for arms-for-tech talks while Kyiv urges west for longer-range missiles to aid counteroffensive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter