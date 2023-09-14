Tolerance.ca
Should you send your child to an academy or a council-run school? Why Ofsted results don't mean much

By Stephen Gorard, Professor of Education and Public Policy, Durham University
Helping your child choose a new school is a daunting process. You have to take into account catchment areas, how your child will travel to school, and where their friends are going. You may be looking at Ofsted results, exam performance or even the universities that pupils from particular schools go to.

What’s more, there are different types of state school – and you might be wondering if your child would be better off at an academy or a locally controlled, council-run comprehensive school.

There are also a few free, grammar, secondary-modern, specialist, foundation, or…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
