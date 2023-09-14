Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: Kim Jong-un visits Putin for arms-for-tech talks while Kyiv urges west for longer-range missiles to aid counteroffensive

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Vladimir Putin spent a few pleasant hours this week with one of his friends and allies – an increasingly exclusive club these days. Putin met up with North Korea’s supreme leader, Respected Comrade Kim Jong-un, who rode his armoured train 20 hours to the Vostochny space centre in the remote Amur region in to talk weapons programmes with the Russian president.

Kim confirmed that Putin had his full support for Russia’s “sacred fight” against the west: “We will always stand with Russia on the anti-imperialist front”, he said as the pair posed for a joint statement after a trip to the cosmodome…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As climate change warms rivers, they are running out of breath – and so could the plants and animals they harbor
~ Proud Boys on trial: does remorse in court signal a change for this far right group? A psychologist reviews the research
~ Climate change is set to make our holidays look very different – here's how
~ Asymetrical bridges, timber towers and a repurposed gas platform: awards hail 2023's best structures
~ The cross-Africa dance company bringing new life to Pina Bausch's Rite of Spring
~ Mounjaro: type 2 diabetes drug more effective than Ozempic to launch in the UK — here’s what you need to know
~ Christmas shopping starts earlier every year – here's why, and how to shop smart
~ Should you send your child to an academy or a council-run school? Why Ofsted results don't mean much
~ Fashion industry's environmental impact is largely unknown – here's why
~ Ukraine war: US and allies may supply longer-range missiles – how this would change the conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter