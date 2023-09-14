Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Quash Conviction and Release Rights Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Adilur Rahman Khan arrested in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 2023. © 2023 Odhikar/FIDH (New York) – Bangladesh authorities should immediately release the human rights defenders Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan, quash their convictions, and end all reprisals against them and other human rights defenders for their legitimate human rights work, 39 organizations said today. Khan and Elan were sentenced by the Cyber Tribunal of Dhaka to two years in prison and a fine in retaliation for their work documenting human rights violations in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As climate change warms rivers, they are running out of breath – and so could the plants and animals they harbor
~ Proud Boys on trial: does remorse in court signal a change for this far right group? A psychologist reviews the research
~ Climate change is set to make our holidays look very different – here's how
~ Asymetrical bridges, timber towers and a repurposed gas platform: awards hail 2023's best structures
~ The cross-Africa dance company bringing new life to Pina Bausch's Rite of Spring
~ Mounjaro: type 2 diabetes drug more effective than Ozempic to launch in the UK — here’s what you need to know
~ Christmas shopping starts earlier every year – here's why, and how to shop smart
~ Should you send your child to an academy or a council-run school? Why Ofsted results don't mean much
~ Fashion industry's environmental impact is largely unknown – here's why
~ Ukraine war: US and allies may supply longer-range missiles – how this would change the conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter