Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cluster Munitions: Gains in Stockpile Destruction, Clearance

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A land art painting called "All of us!" by the artist Saype in front of the United Nations headquarters in Geneva installed during a meeting of the Convention on Cluster Munitions, September 11, 2023. © 2023 Reuters/Denis Balibouse (Geneva, September 14, 2023) – The news that three countries have destroyed their stocks of cluster munitions highlights the global rejection of the weapon despite its recent use, production, and transfers by countries that have not banned cluster munitions, Human Rights Watch said today. The 11th meeting of the 2008 Convention on Cluster…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As climate change warms rivers, they are running out of breath – and so could the plants and animals they harbor
~ Proud Boys on trial: does remorse in court signal a change for this far right group? A psychologist reviews the research
~ Climate change is set to make our holidays look very different – here's how
~ Asymetrical bridges, timber towers and a repurposed gas platform: awards hail 2023's best structures
~ The cross-Africa dance company bringing new life to Pina Bausch's Rite of Spring
~ Mounjaro: type 2 diabetes drug more effective than Ozempic to launch in the UK — here’s what you need to know
~ Christmas shopping starts earlier every year – here's why, and how to shop smart
~ Should you send your child to an academy or a council-run school? Why Ofsted results don't mean much
~ Fashion industry's environmental impact is largely unknown – here's why
~ Ukraine war: US and allies may supply longer-range missiles – how this would change the conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter