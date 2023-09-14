Tolerance.ca
Pollen in pee: fossilised urine from a small African mammal helps us understand past environments

By Lynne Quick, Senior Research Fellow, Nelson Mandela University
If you are allergic to pollen, you are likely to curse the existence of these microscopic particles. You’re not alone: up to 30% of the world’s population suffers from hay fever, which is often driven by pollen allergies. Shifting global climates are likely to push that figure even higher.

Read complete article

