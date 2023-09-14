Tolerance.ca
Kenya: Ongata Rongai boom town destroyed two vital rivers – new study flags a major health risk

By Olivia Howland, Research Fellow in Social Science and Geography, University of Nottingham
Over the past 10 years, Ongata Rongai, a satellite town on the edge of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has experienced uncontrolled development and exponential population growth. Because of its appealing location close to the city, it’s jumped from just under 40,000 residents in 2009 to a population of over 172,000 in 2019. The most recent census data showed a high annual population growth…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
