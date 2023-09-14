Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Koalas need their booster shots too. Here's a way to beat chlamydia with just 1 capture and less trauma

By Kenneth W Beagley, Professor of Immunology, Queensland University of Technology
Tim Dargaville, Professor of Polymer Chemistry, Queensland University of Technology
Chlamydia is devastating for koalas, but the vaccine to prevent infection requires a booster shot. Recapturing the animals for their booster shot is costly and stresses them, but there’s a solution.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
