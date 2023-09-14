Koalas need their booster shots too. Here's a way to beat chlamydia with just 1 capture and less trauma
By Kenneth W Beagley, Professor of Immunology, Queensland University of Technology
Tim Dargaville, Professor of Polymer Chemistry, Queensland University of Technology
Chlamydia is devastating for koalas, but the vaccine to prevent infection requires a booster shot. Recapturing the animals for their booster shot is costly and stresses them, but there’s a solution.
- Wednesday, September 13, 2023