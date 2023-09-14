Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Immediately release prominent dissident on trial for online expression

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the verdict expected on 16 September for Hisham Kassem, a prominent opposition politician and publisher arbitrarily detained since 20 August solely for the peaceful exercise of his right to freedom of expression, Amnesty International’s Research and Advocacy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Philip Luther, said: “The prosecution of Hisham Kassem […] The post Egypt: Immediately release prominent dissident on trial for online expression  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Winning a million Lira won't get you far in today's Turkey, but its worth celebrating anyway
~ Are crows really that clever?
~ France launches bird vaccination scheme, amid fears of a repeat of H5N1 outbreaks
~ Ukrainians in the most war-torn town face grave realities but avoid despairing
~ Bangladesh: Social Audits Shortchange Workers
~ This desk is mine! How noisy offices can make us more territorial
~ UK: Children and Families Seeking Asylum Face Dire Conditions
~ Poland: Abortion Witch Hunt Targets Women, Doctors
~ Jamaican government swiftly returns a boat full of Haitians, as Caribbean officials express disappointment after latest talks
~ Koalas need their booster shots too. Here's a way to beat chlamydia with just 1 capture and less trauma
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter