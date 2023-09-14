Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is 'budget Ozempic' that's all over social media? Can it help me lose weight?

By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Jessica Pace, Associate Lecturer, Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Social media is lighting up over what influencers are calling “budget Ozempic”. These are drugs normally used as laxatives and stool softeners, but people are taking them to lose weight. The demand is so high in the United States, there are reports this is contributing to shortages in pharmacies.

These laxatives are just the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
