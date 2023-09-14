Healthy soil can help grow more food and cut emissions – but government inaction means too much soil is being degraded
By Yuen Yoong Leong, Director of Sustainability Studies, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN); Professor, Sunway University, Sunway University
From policies to support carbon farming, to setting up local ‘soil museums’, governments need to do much more to protect the soil we rely on for growing food and a healthier life on Earth.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 13, 2023