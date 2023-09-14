Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Children and Families Seeking Asylum Face Dire Conditions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman and her three children share a single room in their government-assigned temporary housing for families seeking asylum, east London, May 2022. © 2022 Michael Garcia Bochenek/Human Rights Watch Children and their families seeking asylum in the United Kingdom face inadequate living conditions in government-provided temporary housing, affecting their health, well-being, and education. The dire temporary conditions, often for a year or more instead of what the 19-day policy calls for, are the result of longstanding policy failings, wasted resources, and funding cuts.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
