Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Abortion Witch Hunt Targets Women, Doctors

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People demonstrate outside a police station during 'Solidarity with Joanna' protest in Krakow, Poland on July 25, 2023. © 2023 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via AP Photo (London) – Poland’s government is targeting people for alleged abortion-related activities, intensifying a climate of fear that heightens risks for women and girls, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch released a video highlighting how the government’s dubious use of its powers to chase down alleged abortion-related activity threatens people’s rights to privacy, autonomy, and health, amongst others.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
