What is USB-C? A computer engineer explains the one device connector to rule them all

By Shreyas Sen, Elmore Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Purdue University
Apple announced on Sept. 12, 2023, that it plans to adopt the USB-C connector for all four new iPhone 15 models, helping USB-C become the connector of choice of the electronics industry, nine years after its debut. The move puts Apple in compliance with European Union law requiring a single connector type for consumer devices.

