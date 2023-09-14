Tolerance.ca
NZ election 2023: combined poll trends now show a clear rightward shift since June

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The Conversation’s poll-watcher breaks down the party support trend since March – which has all been surging one way, despite some variation between pollsters.The Conversation


