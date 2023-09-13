Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does running water really trigger the urge to pee? Experts explain the brain-bladder connection

By James Overs, Research Assistant, Swinburne University of Technology
David Homewood, Urology Research Registrar, Western Health, Melbourne Health
Helen Elizabeth O'Connell AO, Professor, University of Melbourne, Department of Surgery. President Urological Society Australia and New Zealand, The University of Melbourne
Simon Robert Knowles, Associate Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Swinburne University of Technology
A shower, a swim, a warm bath: there are a number of common pee triggers. So how much of our need to pee comes down to psychology?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
