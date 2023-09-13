Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Haunting in Venice is Kenneth Branagh's 20th film – what do we make of his prodigious output?

By Benjamin Kooyman, Learning Adviser, Australian National University
In an essay on Kenneth Branagh, screenwriter Scott Frank recalls meeting the future star and director of his screenplay Dead Again (1991) and wondering “why the guy would want to direct a loopy, film noir thriller like mine?”

He goes on to say “the answer became abundantly clear: Kenneth Branagh wants to do everything”.

Branagh has not shaken this compulsion. A Haunting in Venice, his 20th film as director, opens in Australia today. It is his third…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Does running water really trigger the urge to pee? Experts explain the brain-bladder connection
~ How rising water vapour in the atmosphere is amplifying warming and making extreme weather worse
~ Our unsung farm dams provide vital habitat to threatened species of frogs
~ 'I just find it very hard to talk about it without getting emotional': top journalists reveal their trade secrets to Leigh Sales
~ The aged care system has failed Aboriginal people. Here's what Elders say needs to change
~ Explainer: what is executive government and what does it have to do with the Voice to Parliament?
~ Striking a balance: How the law regulates picket lines
~ Why we must address the interconnected harms to people, animals and ecosystems in train derailments
~ Alberta’s electricity prices surged over the summer due to its deregulated market
~ The NZ ad industry wants to clean up its climate act – but will agencies drop their fossil fuel clients?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter