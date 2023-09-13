Tolerance.ca
Our unsung farm dams provide vital habitat to threatened species of frogs

By Martino Malerba, ARC DECRA Fellow, Deakin University
Don Driscoll, Professor in Terrestrial Ecology, Deakin University
Jodi Rowley, Curator, Amphibian & Reptile Conservation Biology, Australian Museum, UNSW Sydney
Nick Wright, Research scientist, Department of Primary Industries & Regional Development, The University of Western Australia
Peter Macreadie, Professor of Marine Science & Founder/Director of Blue Carbon Lab, Deakin University
Frogs are in trouble. While many of the world’s animal species are now at risk from habitat loss, climate change and other human pressures, frogs are particularly at risk.

That’s because they rely on fresh water – and rivers, creeks and lakes are especially vulnerable to threats and habitat loss. Freshwater creatures are going extinct faster than land or sea-based lifeforms. Frogs are at even higher risk because their life stages require pristine terrestrial and aquatic habitats – and because the lethal amphibian…The Conversation


