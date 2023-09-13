Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why we must address the interconnected harms to people, animals and ecosystems in train derailments

By Bridget Nicholls, PhD Candidate, Department of Sociology & Criminology, University of Windsor
Amy Fitzgerald, Professor, Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminology, University of Windsor
Jennifer Halliday, PhD Student in Sociology and Social Justice, University of Windsor
Focusing solely on humans at the expense of other life in the aftermath of train derailments limits the effectiveness of our disaster response management.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
