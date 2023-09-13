Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The NZ ad industry wants to clean up its climate act – but will agencies drop their fossil fuel clients?

By Matt Halliday, Lecturer in Advertising and Brand Creativity, Auckland University of Technology
Ad Net Zero is a new initiative aimed at reducing the advertising industry’s carbon footprint. But agencies have yet to take the next and most difficult step.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Does running water really trigger the urge to pee? Experts explain the brain-bladder connection
~ How rising water vapour in the atmosphere is amplifying warming and making extreme weather worse
~ A Haunting in Venice is Kenneth Branagh's 20th film – what do we make of his prodigious output?
~ Our unsung farm dams provide vital habitat to threatened species of frogs
~ 'I just find it very hard to talk about it without getting emotional': top journalists reveal their trade secrets to Leigh Sales
~ The aged care system has failed Aboriginal people. Here's what Elders say needs to change
~ Explainer: what is executive government and what does it have to do with the Voice to Parliament?
~ Striking a balance: How the law regulates picket lines
~ Why we must address the interconnected harms to people, animals and ecosystems in train derailments
~ Alberta’s electricity prices surged over the summer due to its deregulated market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter