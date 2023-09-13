Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Solving Canada’s shortage of health professionals means training more of them, and patients have a key role in their education

By Lisa McKendrick Calder, Associate Professor, Nursing, MacEwan University
Eleftheria Laios, Educational Developer, Queen's University, Ontario
Kerry Wilbur, Associate Professor and Executive Director, Entry-to-Practice Education, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of British Columbia
Lorelli Nowell, Associate Professor and Assistant Dean of Graduate Programs, Faculty of Nursing, University of Calgary
Whitney Lucas Molitor, Associate Professor and Program Director, Occupational Therapy Department, University of South Dakota
Each encounter that health-care students have with patients and families helps them understand real-world patient needs. That means all Canadians have a role in educating future health-care providers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Iran and beyond, arrests of singers and dancers show how music can be a powerful tool of resistance
~ A constitutional revolution is underway at the Supreme Court, as the conservative supermajority rewrites basic understandings of the roots of US law
~ How action over parliamentary spying scandal could affect the UK's economic relationship with China
~ How Canada can make better progress on disability inclusion
~ UN humanitarian chief in Ukraine condemns 'brutal and relentless' pattern of port attacks
~ The president of Georgia may be facing impeachment, but she has no intention of leaving
~ Summer 2023 was the hottest on record – yes, it's climate change, but don't call it 'the new normal'
~ Possible hints of life found on distant planet – how excited should we be?
~ Flowering plants survived the dinosaur-killing asteroid – and may outlive us
~ Les amateurs de football africains ne pourront pas regarder les grands matches à la télévision : ce qui a mal tourné et comment y remédier
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter