Solving Canada’s shortage of health professionals means training more of them, and patients have a key role in their education
By Lisa McKendrick Calder, Associate Professor, Nursing, MacEwan University
Eleftheria Laios, Educational Developer, Queen's University, Ontario
Kerry Wilbur, Associate Professor and Executive Director, Entry-to-Practice Education, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of British Columbia
Lorelli Nowell, Associate Professor and Assistant Dean of Graduate Programs, Faculty of Nursing, University of Calgary
Whitney Lucas Molitor, Associate Professor and Program Director, Occupational Therapy Department, University of South Dakota
Each encounter that health-care students have with patients and families helps them understand real-world patient needs. That means all Canadians have a role in educating future health-care providers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 13, 2023