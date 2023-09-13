Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Canada can make better progress on disability inclusion

By Sunil Johal, Professor in Public Policy and Society, University of Toronto
According to the World Health Organization, around 16 per cent of the world’s population, just over one billion people, are living with a disability. In Canada, research shows that up to 30 per cent of Canadians are living with a disability. That includes people with mental health conditions, mobility issues or visual and hearing loss. It also includes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
