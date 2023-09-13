Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Asian hornets make UK their latest target – here’s why they’re such a threat to European bees

By Philip Donkersley, Senior Research Associate in Entomology, Lancaster University
A staggering increase in the number of Asian hornet sightings in the UK has beekeepers and wildlife lovers there reeling. But the invasive species poses a substantial threat to beekeeping and honey production across Europe.

Asian hornets (Vespa velutina), which are native to south-east Asia, are a top predator of honeybees. Just one Asian hornet reputedly can hunt down and eat up…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
