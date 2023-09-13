Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Being an only child doesn’t affect your development – family background matters more

By Alice Goisis, Associate Professor of Demography and Deputy Research Director in the Centre for Longitudinal Studies, UCL
Only children’s cognitive development by age 11 is more affected by things like their parents’ relationship and wealth than whether they have brothers and sisters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The president of Georgia may be facing impeachment, but she has no intention of leaving
~ Summer 2023 was the hottest on record – yes, it's climate change, but don't call it 'the new normal'
~ Possible hints of life found on distant planet – how excited should we be?
~ Flowering plants survived the dinosaur-killing asteroid – and may outlive us
~ Les amateurs de football africains ne pourront pas regarder les grands matches à la télévision : ce qui a mal tourné et comment y remédier
~ Patricio Guzmán: fierce filmmaker who chronicled 50 years of Chile's history after Pinochet coup
~ Asian hornets make UK their latest target – here’s why they’re such a threat to European bees
~ Should we give our children an allowance?
~ Remote work marks the path to a greener future
~ Catalan, Basque and Galician are unlikely to become official EU languages, but alternatives to connect with regional language speakers are out there
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter