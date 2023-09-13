Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Land, territory and environmental defenders are being criminalized for exercising their right to protest

By Amnesty International
The disproportionate use of criminal law is one of the main threats facing the right to protest peacefully in defense of land, territory and environment in Mexico, Amnesty International said today upon publishing a new report. Mexico: Land and Freedom? Criminalizing defenders of land, territory and environment documents the disproportionate use of the justice system […] The post Mexico: Land, territory and environmental defenders are being criminalized for exercising their right to protest appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The president of Georgia may be facing impeachment, but she has no intention of leaving
~ Summer 2023 was the hottest on record – yes, it's climate change, but don't call it 'the new normal'
~ Possible hints of life found on distant planet – how excited should we be?
~ Flowering plants survived the dinosaur-killing asteroid – and may outlive us
~ Les amateurs de football africains ne pourront pas regarder les grands matches à la télévision : ce qui a mal tourné et comment y remédier
~ Patricio Guzmán: fierce filmmaker who chronicled 50 years of Chile's history after Pinochet coup
~ Asian hornets make UK their latest target – here’s why they’re such a threat to European bees
~ Being an only child doesn’t affect your development – family background matters more
~ Should we give our children an allowance?
~ Remote work marks the path to a greener future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter