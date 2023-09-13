Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bhutan: Freed Political Prisoner Describes Dire Conditions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Madhukar Monger at Beldangi refugee camp, Nepal, August 2023.  © 2023 Global Campaign for the Release of Political Prisoners in Bhutan (New York) – A released political prisoner from Bhutan has described severely declining conditions for the country’s unjustly held political prisoners, Human Rights Watch said today. Bhutan imprisons at least 36 people, including one woman, convicted of political offenses following unfair trials that frequently relied on confessions coerced under torture. Madhukar Monger, who was released in August 2023 after serving 29 years in prison…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
