Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s digital nomad program could attract tech talent – but would they settle down?

By Hari KC, Research Fellow, CERC Migration and Integration program, Toronto Metropolitan University
Anna Triandafyllidou, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration, Toronto Metropolitan University
The Canadian government wants to attract digital nomads to come to Canada. However, to be successful the program requires clarity on issues like tax and social benefits.The Conversation


© The Conversation
