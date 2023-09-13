Addis Ababa faces growing climate change risks like heat, drought and floods, study warns
By Abay Yimere, Postdoctoral Scholar in International Environment and Resource Policy, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital city, will likely face increased heatwaves, droughts and severe flooding over the next 67 years. These changes will pose risks to public health and infrastructure. They’ll also be felt most acutely by the city’s most vulnerable residents: those living in informal settlements.
Addis Ababa is one of the fastest-growing cities in Africa, and its current metropolitan population of about 5.4 million is projected to reach close to 9 million by 2035.
