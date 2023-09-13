Tolerance.ca
Offering treatment to drug users instead of arresting them reduces crime and addiction – new research into police diversion program shows

By Josephine Korchmaros, Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences, University of Arizona
When police get suspected drug abusers treatment rather than arresting them, those people are less likely to abuse drugs or commit drug-related crimes in the future, new, limited research finds. This kind of police intervention can help reduce opioid abuse.

The U.S. has been in the throes of rampant opioid abuse since…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
