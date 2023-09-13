Wisconsin GOP's impeachment threat against state Supreme Court justice is unsupported by law and would undermine judicial independence
By Robert Yablon, Associate Professor of Law, Co-Director of the State Democracy Research Initiative, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Derek Clinger, Senior Staff Attorney, State Democracy Research Initiative, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Impeaching a recently elected Wisconsin Supreme Court justice for conduct neither criminal nor corrupt would negate the people’s votes – and strike a blow at judicial independence.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 13, 2023