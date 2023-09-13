Shelters can help homeless people by providing quiet and privacy, not just a bunk and a meal
By Natalie Florence, PhD Candidate in Humanitarian Design and Infrastructure Studies, Arizona State University
Heather Ross, Clinical Associate Professor in Nursing and Clinical Associate Professor, School for the Future of Innovation in Society, Arizona State University
As US cities struggle to reduce homelessness, two scholars explain how planners can reform shelter design to be more humane and to prioritize mental health and well-being.
- Wednesday, September 13, 2023