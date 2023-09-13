Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Tripadvisor for hospitals and clinics can improve healthcare

By Mohammad Saleh Farazi, Senior Lecturer in Innovation and Enterprise, London South Bank University
Bez Sea, Associate Professor, Université de Montpellier
Irene Georgescu, Full Professor, Université de Montpellier
Online reviews and ratings provided by the likes of Tripadvisor and Yelp have changed how people select their hotels, restaurants, flights, plumbers and hair salons. Even hospitals and health clinics have got in on the act, with websites such as Care Opinion, Doctify and Google Opinion.

But healthcare is different from other sectors. The way patients write comments can have an effect beyond just helping other patients choose a doctor. We’ve found evidence it can lead to better healthcare.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The president of Georgia maybe facing impeachment, but she has no intention of leaving
~ Addis Ababa faces growing climate change risks like heat, drought and floods, study warns
~ Offering treatment to drug users instead of arresting them reduces crime and addiction – new research into police diversion program shows
~ Wisconsin GOP's impeachment threat against state Supreme Court justice is unsupported by law and would undermine judicial independence
~ Humility is the foundation to a virtuous life
~ How September 1993, when Latter-day Saints leaders disciplined six dissidents, continues to trouble the church
~ Why the earth quakes – a closer look at what's going on under the ground
~ Summer 2023 was the hottest on record – yes, it's climate change, but don't called it 'the new normal'
~ Why humans can't trust AI: You don't know how it works, what it's going to do or whether it'll serve your interests
~ Shelters can help homeless people by providing quiet and privacy, not just a bunk and a meal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter