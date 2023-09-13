How Tripadvisor for hospitals and clinics can improve healthcare
By Mohammad Saleh Farazi, Senior Lecturer in Innovation and Enterprise, London South Bank University
Bez Sea, Associate Professor, Université de Montpellier
Irene Georgescu, Full Professor, Université de Montpellier
Online reviews and ratings provided by the likes of Tripadvisor and Yelp have changed how people select their hotels, restaurants, flights, plumbers and hair salons. Even hospitals and health clinics have got in on the act, with websites such as Care Opinion, Doctify and Google Opinion.
But healthcare is different from other sectors. The way patients write comments can have an effect beyond just helping other patients choose a doctor. We’ve found evidence it can lead to better healthcare.…
