Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Defending the rule of law, enforcing apartheid – the double life of Israel’s judiciary

By Amnesty International
The Israeli government’s plans for a judicial overhaul continue to face intense opposition. On 12 September 2023, Israel’s Supreme Court (sitting as the High Court of Justice) began hearing petitions against the first piece of overhaul legislation, which was passed by the Israeli Knesset in July. Since the overhaul was first announced at the beginning […] The post Defending the rule of law, enforcing apartheid – the double life of Israel’s judiciary appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The president of Georgia maybe facing impeachment, but she has no intention of leaving
~ Addis Ababa faces growing climate change risks like heat, drought and floods, study warns
~ Offering treatment to drug users instead of arresting them reduces crime and addiction – new research into police diversion program shows
~ Wisconsin GOP's impeachment threat against state Supreme Court justice is unsupported by law and would undermine judicial independence
~ Humility is the foundation to a virtuous life
~ How September 1993, when Latter-day Saints leaders disciplined six dissidents, continues to trouble the church
~ Why the earth quakes – a closer look at what's going on under the ground
~ Summer 2023 was the hottest on record – yes, it's climate change, but don't called it 'the new normal'
~ Why humans can't trust AI: You don't know how it works, what it's going to do or whether it'll serve your interests
~ Shelters can help homeless people by providing quiet and privacy, not just a bunk and a meal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter