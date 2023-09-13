Tolerance.ca
High Court ruling vindicates sacked Qantas workers but doesn't stop the outsourcing of jobs in the future

By Shae McCrystal, Professor of Labour Law, University of Sydney
Qantas faces a potentially huge compensation payout to sacked workers, in a further knock to the carrier’s already diminished reputation.

On Wednesday the airline lost its bid to have the High Court overturn a ruling that it unlawfully outsourced the jobs of around 1,683 ground crew, including baggage handlers, cleaners and tug drivers.

The ruling was the culmination of a long road for the Transport Workers’ Union, and the impacted employees, whose belief that their jobs…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
