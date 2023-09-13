Tolerance.ca
Why China’s real estate crisis should make the global travel industry nervous

By Zhiyong Yang, Professor of Marketing, Miami University
Big-spending Chinese tourists once buoyed the global travel industry. But with Chinese economy looking a little shaky, more are staying at home.The Conversation


