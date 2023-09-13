Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Signs of life? Why astronomers are excited about carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere of an alien world

By Brad E Tucker, Astrophysicist/Cosmologist, Australian National University
The James Webb Space Telescope has detected key carbon-bearing molecules on the potential ocean world K2-18b, including tantalising hints of a substance produced by tiny plankton on Earth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
