Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Global Leaders Warn of Inaction in Face of Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Sudanese woman, who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan's Darfur region, walks beside carts carrying her family belongings upon crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad, August 2, 2023. © 2023 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (New York, September 13, 2023) – The international community should mobilize to address the disaster unfolding “before our eyes,” Tirana Hassan, executive director of Human Rights Watch, and the leaders of over 50 international human rights and humanitarian organizations said today. Their statement notes that Sudan is “no longer at the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
