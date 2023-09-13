Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: New School Year at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chairs are placed on classroom tables at a closed public school in Beirut, Lebanon September 22, 2022. © 2022 Mohamed Azakir/Reuters (Beirut) – Lebanese Education Ministry and foreign donor officials meeting on September 13, 2023, to discuss financing for the new school year should reach an agreement that opens schools without interruption and averts a disastrous fifth year of lost learning for students, Human Rights Watch said today. The Education Ministry has still not secured sufficient funding for the school year set to begin in October, and Lebanese and donor officials…


© Human Rights Watch -
