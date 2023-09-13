Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Investment Fund Linked to Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Golfers walk on the 16th hole during the LIV Golf Invitational at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2022.  © 2022 Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images (Beirut) – The United States should investigate and regulate sovereign wealth funds like Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) that have been linked to human rights abuses, Human Rights Watch said in testimony today before the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. The hearing examined the fund’s substantial holdings in the United States.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We just blew past 1.5 degrees. Game over on climate? Not yet
~ The Greens were right to agree to pass Australia's Housing Future Fund bill – the case for further delay was weak
~ Signs of life? Why astronomers are excited about carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere of an alien world
~ Lebanon: New School Year at Risk
~ The complex historical tapestry of media and music in Sudan
~ Will free teaching degrees fix the teacher shortage? It's more complicated than that
~ Sudan: Global Leaders Warn of Inaction in Face of Atrocities
~ Could my child have low iron? And what are my options if they do?
~ Female genital cutting remains a taboo subject in Pakistan, preventing real progress from being made
~ What Manchester Museum’s return of 174 Indigenous artefacts tells us about the future of museums
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter