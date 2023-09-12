Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

People with dyslexia can bring unique strengths and advantages to the workplace

By Sarah Rahimi, PhD Candidate in Business Administration and Management, Concordia University
Establishing an inclusive and accommodating work environment for people with dyslexia can foster a diverse workforce and improve productivity, innovation and performance.The Conversation


