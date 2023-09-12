Tolerance.ca
Iran: One year after uprising international community must combat impunity for brutal crackdown

By Amnesty International
The international community must pursue pathways for justice at the international level to address systemic impunity for Iranian officials responsible for hundreds of unlawful killings of protesters and widespread torture, Amnesty International said today, as Iran marks the one-year anniversary of the “Woman Life Freedom” uprising. Over the past year, Iranian authorities have committed a […] The post Iran: One year after uprising international community must combat impunity for brutal crackdown  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


