Human Rights Observatory

Joining Forces for the Right to Social Security

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Video still from Human Rights 101 | What is the right to social security? © 2023 Human Rights Watch As protestors voice their anger against inequality and the rising cost of living in Argentina, Pakistan, Nigeria, and elsewhere, it is crucial to recognize and embrace a human right that forms the bedrock of just and peaceful societies: the right to social security. To mark its relevance, Human Rights Watch has launched a webpage on social security and a video explaining its transformative potential. The video shows how social security can shield individuals from economic…


© Human Rights Watch -
