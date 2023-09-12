Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How zinc-ion batteries may solve our renewable energy storage problem

By Storm William D Gourley, PhD Candidate, Chemical Engineering, McMaster University
Drew Higgins, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, McMaster University
Hotter summers, drier forests, rising waters: climate change is not just a threat to our future, it’s hurting our world right now.

While there are many ways human activity has brought about climate change, global…The Conversation


