Human Rights Observatory

Jan Egeland remembers the secret negotiations that led to the Oslo accords – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Amnon Aran, Senior Lecturer in International Politics of the Middle East, City, University of London
James Rodgers, Reader in International Journalism, City, University of London
Part 1 of Inside the Oslo Accords, a three-part podcast series from The Conversation Weekly, marking the 30th anniversary of a key moment in the Israel-Palestine peace process.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
