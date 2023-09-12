Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems further away than ever

By John Strawson, Honorary Professor of Law and director of LLM programs, University of East London
When Yasser Arafat and Yitshak Rabin shook hands on the White House lawn in September 1993 it looked as if Israel and Palestine might achieve a lasting peace. Three decades on this remains a dream.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
